Braves’ Soroka eager to push his return from Achilles injury

(AP) - Mike Soroka threw off the mound as the Atlanta Braves opened spring training. It was his return to the team after tearing his right Achilles tendon in his third start last season.

He is hoping to be ready for the start of this season. Soroka was the Braves’ 2020 opening day starter. Manager Brian Snitker says Soroka “looked really good” while throwing. Soroka says his arm feels as strong as normal for the start of spring.

He says he still has to build up the strength in his calf, knee and hip. He says the Achilles tendon is strong.

