Braves’ Soroka eager to push his return from Achilles injury

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka (40) waits for assistance from the training staff...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka (40) waits for assistance from the training staff after being injured in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. Soroaka was helped to the dugout and replaced.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - Mike Soroka threw off the mound as the Atlanta Braves opened spring training. It was his return to the team after tearing his right Achilles tendon in his third start last season.

He is hoping to be ready for the start of this season. Soroka was the Braves’ 2020 opening day starter. Manager Brian Snitker says Soroka “looked really good” while throwing. Soroka says his arm feels as strong as normal for the start of spring.

He says he still has to build up the strength in his calf, knee and hip. He says the Achilles tendon is strong.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

