Bailey leads No. 19 Tennessee over South Carolina, 93-73

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey drilled 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 93-73 victory over South Carolina.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but what turned out to be a false positive COVID-19 test for a Tennessee player led to a one-day postponement.

John Fulkerson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Jaden Springer added 16 points and Yves Pons had 10 for the Volunteers. AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 20 points. Keyshawn Bryant and TJ Moss each scored 15.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

