Augusta GreenJackets release their 2021 schedule

SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets have announced the schedule for their upcoming season at SRP Park.

The GreenJackets will begin their fourth year at SRP Park on May 4 against the Columbia FireFlies. This will be the first official GreenJackets game played at SRP Park since Sept. 4, 2019.

The first homestand of the season will see Columbia for six games (May 4-9) before the GreenJackets head on the road to Myrtle Beach.

MORE | Ga. Senate to consider letting home-schoolers play in public school sports

“We are extremely excited that professional baseball at SRP Park will return in a few short months.  It’s been 531 long days since the GreenJackets last played a game,” stated Brandon Greene, Augusta GreenJackets general manager.

Thursday’s schedule announcement came just a few days after the GreenJackets finalized an affiliation with the Atlanta Braves.

This offseason, Major League Baseball restructured the Minor League Baseball system. The single-A GreenJackets will be part of a 12-team league known as the Low-A East. The Low-A East league is split into three divisions, and Augusta is one of four teams in the South division along with the Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia FireFlies and Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

You’ll find a printable version of the schedule at http://bit.ly/2021AUGSchedule.

