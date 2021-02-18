Antonio Hamilton holds meet and greet with fans

JOHNSTON, SC -- Not every player makes it past high school football, let alone college, or the NFL. Even fewer players make it to the playoffs or Super Bowl. It may not have been the result he wanted, but Chiefs Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was at his old stomping grounds Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton spent his high school career at Strom Thurmond, later playing at SC State before getting to the NFL. The Chiefs corner likes to stay involved in his old home town. In addition to making various homecomings, Hamilton usually hosts a youth football camp at Strom Thurmond. He did not hold it in 2020 due to COVID and the difficulty of hosting an event. Hamilton is entering free agency, though he does have a favorite landing spot in mind.

“I obviously want to go back to Kansas City, but I’m going into year 6. Things change, and you never know what goes on in the league or what organizations have in mind. So, I have an open mind and I believe that I’ll be on the team that needs me the most.”

Hamilton is planning another appearance at Johnston Elementary School on Thursday. He and his organization will present a donation to Lamere Johnson’s family to help with medical costs from a pending heart transplant.

