Wagener Fire Department revival plan presented to Aiken Co. committee

AIKEN CO., S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - A representative working to revive the Wagener Fire Department spoke before the Aiken County Council Committee tonight.

The representative, Jennie Marshall, told the committee that they have two buildings ready to use and will offer office space to the county’s sheriff’s office so deputies have a place to work on reports and internet access.

They are also arranging to buy or rent two pumper trucks, one tanker truck, and one rescue truck for emergency calls.

They have also received applications for firefighter positions. All are from former firefighters except for two, who will be trainees.

The representative also told the committee that mutual aid contracts have been drawn up and ready to sign with surrounding municipalities.

The council did take the information under advisement. However, no action has been taken as this time.

