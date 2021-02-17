Advertisement

Thurmond Lake, Bussey Point draw turkey hunts suspended indefinitely

Thurmond Lake, c Point draw turkey hunts suspended indefinitely
Thurmond Lake, c Point draw turkey hunts suspended indefinitely(Courtesy: VTF&W/John Hall)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All turkey hunts at Bussey Point Corps Management Unit, located in Lincoln County, will be suspended for the foreseeable future.

The J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project, Forest, Fish & Wildlife Section came to decision based on the low wild turkey population numbers and low hunter success.

Draw hunts will resume in the future when

• National research of the Eastern wild turkey population decline explains the drop in the southeastern states;

• Habitat improves through timber harvest and prescribed burning to provide brood rearing and nesting areas;

• Population numbers stabilize at Bussey Point to sustain a healthy population;

• Population numbers rise to a huntable level for greater hunter success.

For other locations open to turkey hunting at Thurmond Lake hunters can visit the webpage.

As a reminder, all hunters must follow state private regulations and bag limits when hunting Corps Management Units, Corps land leased to Georgia and South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources.

Wildlife Management Areas contain their own set of regulations and bag limits, which can be found here for Georgia and South Carolina. Maps can also be found online.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the...
Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 in Georgia
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond Co. history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
This was the scene in Brunswick, N.C., after a deadly tornado swept through the area.
Tornadoes kill 3, destroy homes in Georgia, North Carolina
This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth

Latest News

Augusta Water tower
Augusta Commission agenda: Property taxes, commission pay, and going green
Augusta leaders push to bring back local events
Augusta leaders push to bring back local events
Richmond County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
Richmond County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
City leaders discuss resuming local outdoor events with caution