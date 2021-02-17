Thurmond Lake, Bussey Point draw turkey hunts suspended indefinitely

LINCOLN CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All turkey hunts at Bussey Point Corps Management Unit, located in Lincoln County, will be suspended for the foreseeable future.

The J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project, Forest, Fish & Wildlife Section came to decision based on the low wild turkey population numbers and low hunter success.

Draw hunts will resume in the future when

• National research of the Eastern wild turkey population decline explains the drop in the southeastern states;

• Habitat improves through timber harvest and prescribed burning to provide brood rearing and nesting areas;

• Population numbers stabilize at Bussey Point to sustain a healthy population;

• Population numbers rise to a huntable level for greater hunter success.

For other locations open to turkey hunting at Thurmond Lake hunters can visit the webpage.

As a reminder, all hunters must follow state private regulations and bag limits when hunting Corps Management Units, Corps land leased to Georgia and South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources.

Wildlife Management Areas contain their own set of regulations and bag limits, which can be found here for Georgia and South Carolina. Maps can also be found online.

