Tee up with First Tee of Augusta youth golf classes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not too late to sign up for a membership with the First Tee of Augusta!

Membership is open to participants from age 7 to 18.

In this membership, students must complete at least one 8-week golf and life skills class each year to be considered an active member of The First Tee of Augusta.

Once enrolled, participants begin working toward completion of The First Tee’s progressive golf and life skills certification levels: PLAYer, Par, Birdie, Eagle and Ace.

You must be registered in a program certification class before purchasing a membership for this program. You can find those requirements below. There are no refunds for this program.

Cost breakdown:

Annual Membership $55.00

Season Fee: $60.00

