Special prosecutor sought in Rayshard Brooks slaying, Taser case

From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA - Attorneys alleging excessive force involving Atlanta police officers want a special prosecutor appointed in two high-profile cases, including the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

The request comes after the local district attorney argued her office shouldn’t be involved in the Brooks case nor one in which two Black college students were hit with Tasers and pulled from a car by Atlanta officers.  

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has twice asked Attorney General Chris Carr to reassign the cases.

But he has rejected those requests.

MORE | Ga. governor wants to overhaul citizen arrests after Arbery case

Lawyers for Brooks’ family and the college students said they just want the cases to move forward.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, 27, fatally shot Brooks, 27, in the back after Brooks fired a Taser in the officer’s direction while running away after a struggle with officers outside a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12.

The shooting and the Taser case happened against the backdrop of nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

The demonstrations called for rethinking policing and an examination of racism in the United States.

Also fueling the protests was the Brunswick fatal shooting of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick. A white father and the son accused of pulling the trigger said they thought he was a prowler. The case wasn’t prosecuted until weeks later after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved. The father was a former law enforcement officer in the area.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT

