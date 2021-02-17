Advertisement

Shepeard Blood Center pumps up with two more donation drives

In a plea to social media this week, Shepeard Community Blood Center said they are dangerously...
In a plea to social media this week, Shepeard Community Blood Center said they are dangerously low on blood donations. It’s something they say is a nationwide problem, with fewer people feeling comfortable to go out and donate during the pandemic.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The need for blood donations is still high in our area. Here’s how and where you can donate to the Shepeard Blood Center.

Washington-Wilkes Community Blood Drive

Thursday, Feb. 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Located at First Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall at 105 West Robert Toombs Avenue, Washington, GA

Walk-in donors are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment by clicking here.

All donations are being screened for COVID-19 antibodies and donors will be notified only if your results are positive.

Columbia County Community Blood drive

Thursday, Feb. 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Located at the Evans Government Complex at 650 B Ronald Reagan Dr, Evans, Georgia.

All donors will receive a $10 voucher for Luna Pizza and Rita’s Italian Ice. Food trucks from both places will be on site.

When you donate, you will be entered to win custom cookies from Flandy’s Fancy Creations.

All blood types are needed for these drives, so join them to save lives!

If you don’t want to wait for a blood drive to come to your area, you can donate at any of the three Shepeard Community Blood Centers in the CSRA.

Aiken

353 Fabian Drive, Aiken, SC 29803

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Augusta

1533 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904

Open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Evans

4329 Washington Road, Evans, GA 30809

Open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 5:00 p.m.

