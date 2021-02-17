Screven County jail escapee caught after 3 days on the loose

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Screven County jail escapee has been captured, authorities say.

Frederick Lamont Jones, 38, escaped Saturday and was captured shortly before midnight Tuesday.

Deputies from the Screven County Sheriff’s Office and Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office as well as officers from the Sylvania Police Department and Hiltonia Police Department executed a search warrant on Waters Grove Road in Screven County. Jones was taken into custody there without incident, and he has been returned to the jail. A public tip led to the search.

The investigation continues.

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week in an update via Facebook: “Investigation thus far indicates this escape was not planned; Jones took advantage of a moment of inattention on the part of jail staff and fled without offering violence.”

The agency said an internal investigation is underway and disciplinary measures are being considered for the employees involved.

Screven County deputies received help with the search from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources along with other federal, state and local agencies.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.