Richmond County schools decide plans for prom, graduation

Here are the decisions that came from the Richmond County Board of Education meeting.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are the decisions that came from the Richmond County Board of Education meeting.

Graduations will not be held at the James Brown Arena this year, but will rather be held at high school stadiums.

As for keeping the prom tradition alive, high school principals in the system met and sent a survey to gather input from the school staff and student body. After receiving a wide range of responses, schools that choose to hold a prom event will submit a plan in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.

More comments from the superintendent:

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw says the system recognizes there are some losses in student learning, so they are considering some extended learning opportunities at least into June.

As for the 2021-2022 school year, he said it’s impossible to predict what impact COVID-19 will continue to have, so they are keeping all learning models open as options.

