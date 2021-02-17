Repair to Aiken water main puts residents in a boil advisory
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will interrupt water service to roughly 180 customers on February 17, 2021.
The scheduled interruption, starting at 8:30 a.m., will allow the Engineering and Utilities Department to install a valve on Troon Way.
Loss of water or low pressure will affect customers on the following streets:
- 11 Troon Way to 135 Troon Way
- Burnham Court
- Farrington Point
- Lindrick Court
- Prestwick Court
- Saint Annes Court
- Birkdale Court East and West
- Murfield Court
- Saint Andrews Way
- Turnberry Court North and South
- Perth Court North and South
- Carnoustie Court
Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will affect the impacted residents. This advisory will be in effect until future notice.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.