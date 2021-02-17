Advertisement

Repair to Aiken water main puts residents in a boil advisory

(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will interrupt water service to roughly 180 customers on February 17, 2021.

The scheduled interruption, starting at 8:30 a.m., will allow the Engineering and Utilities Department to install a valve on Troon Way.

Loss of water or low pressure will affect customers on the following streets:

  • 11 Troon Way to 135 Troon Way
  • Burnham Court
  • Farrington Point
  • Lindrick Court
  • Prestwick Court
  • Saint Annes Court
  • Birkdale Court East and West
  • Murfield Court
  • Saint Andrews Way
  • Turnberry Court North and South
  • Perth Court North and South
  • Carnoustie Court

Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will affect the impacted residents. This advisory will be in effect until future notice.

