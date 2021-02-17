Repair to Aiken water main puts residents in a boil advisory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will interrupt water service to roughly 180 customers on February 17, 2021.

The scheduled interruption, starting at 8:30 a.m., will allow the Engineering and Utilities Department to install a valve on Troon Way.

Loss of water or low pressure will affect customers on the following streets:

11 Troon Way to 135 Troon Way

Burnham Court

Farrington Point

Lindrick Court

Prestwick Court

Saint Annes Court

Birkdale Court East and West

Murfield Court

Saint Andrews Way

Turnberry Court North and South

Perth Court North and South

Carnoustie Court

Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will affect the impacted residents. This advisory will be in effect until future notice.

