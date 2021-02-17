Advertisement

Panthers to release 2-time Pro Bowl DT Short

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the...
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team hasn’t announced the decision, which doesn’t come as a surprise.

Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons due to separate shoulder injuries that twice landed him on injured reserve. He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap.

But by releasing him before June 1, the Panthers will save about $9 million.

