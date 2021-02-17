Nearly 8M gallons of wastewater spills at Augusta sewage plant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rainfall last week sent a lot of water into the Augusta-Richmond County sewer system, overwhelming it to the point that wastewater spilled into a tributary of Butler Creek.

Although officials said the wastewater was highly diluted, the amount was large: 7.96 million gallons.

In a notification issued Wednesday, officials said they learned at 12:45 p.m. Saturday of the spill at 1820 Doug Barnard Parkway.

The notification states: “The Augusta area received persistent rainfall beginning on February 11, 2021 and continuing into February 16, 2021. The two local NWS rain gauges at Bush Field and Daniel Field airports recorded totals of 3.60 inches and 3.81 inches respectively. The rainfall caused the flows in the wastewater collection system to exceed the pumping capacity of the treatment facility. While pumping flows at rates up to 100,000,000 gallons per day of highly diluted wastewater through the treatment processes, excess flow left left the wastewater collection system at the treatment plant and entered a tributary to Butler Creek.”

The spill had been corrected by 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the document.

The document states that projects are underway to keep large amounts of rainwater from getting into the sewage system in the future.

