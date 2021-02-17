More than 60 companies, agencies to take part in virtual hiring event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A statewide virtual hiring event designed to encourage veterans to apply for jobs will be open to all job seekers.

The event, called “Honoring Our Veterans,” will be an online job fair set to take place Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants must register. Just click the link to do so.

Below is the list of companies already signed up to participate.

84 Lumber

ADUSA Distribution, LLC

All Ways Caring HomeCare

Allied Universal Security

Aryzta

Automation Personnel Services, Inc.

Bausch and Lomb

Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina- Information Technology

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina- Administrative/Customer Service

BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC

Carowinds

Central Textiles, Inc.

Champion Aerospace

City of Columbia

City of Rock Hill

Coastal Employment

Coastal Sealcoat

Comporium

Cooper Standard

CPM Federal Credit Union

District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties

Dollar General

Effex Management Solutions

F. Schumacher & Co.

FedEx Ground

FootPrint

Greenville County School District

Harbor Freight Tools

HHS

International Paper- Laurens

International Paper- Lexington

Keer America Corporation

Kelly Services

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

LCI-Lineberger Construction Inc.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Lexington Medical Center Extended Care

Maxabilities

McLeod Health

Medshore Ambulance Services

Mergon Corporation

Meyer Utility Structures

Military Sealift Command

OCAB CAA Inc.

OL Thompson Construction

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Performance Foodservice

Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Procon & Associates, INC

Randstad

Ross Distribution

Safe Rack

Saluda County Detention

Santee Cooper

SC Department of Corrections

SC Highway Patrol

Sitel

Soft-Tex

South Carolina Department of Administration, Division of State Human Resources

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South State Bank

Stanley Black & Decker

Stevens Protection Investigation LLC

TICO Terminal Investment Corporation

Vulcan Materials

White Oak Manor

This event is hosted by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, American Job Center and SC Works Veterans Services.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.