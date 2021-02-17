Advertisement

Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Microsoft said Wednesday that is was seeing issues affecting its Teams app affecting users ability to message each other and hold live events.

The Microsoft 365 Access official Twitter account said the issues were happening for people in North America and South America. The website Down Detector noted a sizable spike in reported problems starting around 10 a.m. ET.

Many businesses increasingly rely on Teams and other messaging apps as employees work remotely during the ongoing pandemic.

Slack, another popular app, also experienced technical issues in early January.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the...
Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 in Georgia
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond County history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
This was the scene in Brunswick, N.C., after a deadly tornado swept through the area.
Tornadoes kill 3, destroy homes in Georgia, North Carolina

Latest News

NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA Perseverance rover to land on Mars
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70
Ashley Charena Modest Williams
Deputies arrest Orangeburg County woman in hit-and-run