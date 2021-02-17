Advertisement

McIlroy to become 1st international player on PGA Tour board

Tiger Woods, left, Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, center, and Justin Thomas, right, walk...
Tiger Woods, left, Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, center, and Justin Thomas, right, walk to the eighth fairway during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rory McIlroy has made PGA Tour history without hitting a shot. He won the players’ vote to become the next chairman of the Player Advisory Council.

That means the 31-year-old from Northern Ireland next year becomes the first international player to be one of the four player directors on the PGA Tour policy board.

McIlroy won the election over Russell Knox of Scotland and American Kevin Streelman.

In other golf news, San Francisco-based Workday will be the title sponsor for next week’s World Golf Championship. The event has moved from Mexico City to Florida for this year because of the pandemic.

