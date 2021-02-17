Local mother distressed by hospital visitation policies after son gets injured

MCDUFFIE Co., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is very upset after they had to drive over 30 miles from McDuffie County to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Why? The mom says a change to the policy after she couldn’t bring in both of her children inside a hospital.

“It’s an experience I never want to experience ever again.”

For Kristin Davis, a hospital visit was the least of her worries.

“Being a single parent, we’re already struggling to find daycare, and childcare just to keep our jobs. That’s why I’m home now because of the schools being closed,” she said.

But last week, one of her four kids had an accident.

“All of the sudden I heard a yell come out of their room and my son had fell into a trip, gashing his arm open,” she explained.

Davis and two of her boys headed 12 miles up the road to University Hospital in McDuffie County.

“I was stopped at the door with my two minor children. One plain as day bleeding and in apparent distress and he told me to hold up a minute... are we here visiting or what,” she said.

According to University Hospital’s visitation policy, ER patients are allowed one guest. This meant Davis’ other son, who is autistic, could not enter the ER with them.

It forced them to drive 30 miles to Augusta.

“For him, he thought he was about to get some help. The anxiety started to come down and then realizing I can’t get help, so it was the most gut-wrenching experience,” Davis said.

They ended up at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, where their visitation policy allows two guests per patient.

We reached out to officials with Augusta University and University Hospital about their policies for visitation in this type of situation.

“We also recognize that families and parents coming in especially in emergency situations... They don’t have time to get a babysitter or even during the day their children aren’t in school, so they may have to bring their children, so exceptions are made which makes this so difficult,” Julie Mortez, Chief Experience Officer at AU, said.

University Hospital told us in a statement that they did not deny care to Davis and her children, and all she had to do was call someone for extra help.

But for Davis, that feels like too much time to waste during an emergency.

“Now I’m worried if I come to the door when minutes count that you’re going to stop me and question me while I’m there and tell me the kids can’t be there,” Davis said. “I’m just glad that it happened to me, and not to a child in an asthma attack in the door, and that it was just my son needing stitches. It could’ve been a lot worse.”

Davis says it was a feeling of hopelessness and she wasn’t sure what to do. She says she hopes some kind of policy change can come out of this situation.

