Jazz and funk benefit concert features Augusta native Wycliffe Gordon

Mr. Gordon is a native of the Augusta/Burke County area.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Join the Augusta African American Historical Society for a night of jazz and funk!

The concert will include jazz standards, funk hits, and new works that celebrate the Black experience and explore themes of love tied to both Valentine’s Day and Black History Month.

This virtual benefit concert, held on Feb. 18, will feature world renowned jazz trombonist and Augusta native Wycliffe Gordon and his band.

Mr. Gordon, named World’s Best Trombonist by Jazz Journalists Association since 2007, is a native of the Augusta/Burke County area.

After over 30 years of touring, Gordon has returned home to teach full-time at Augusta University. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has many musicians grounded, Gordon has continued to teach and perform online, often incorporating artists who wouldn’t usually perform in Augusta.

Links to the live stream and online donations can be found by clicking here.

