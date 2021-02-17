Advertisement

Jake Arrieta back with Cubs, finalizes $6M, 1-year contract

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game on Saturday, May 3, 2014, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Andrew A. Nelles) (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta returned to the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $6 million, one-year contract. Arrieta can earn $1 million in performance bonuses under the deal.

To open a roster spot, the Cubs placed left-hander Kyle Ryan on the COVID-19 related injured list. The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908.

He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the...
Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 in Georgia
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond County history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
This was the scene in Brunswick, N.C., after a deadly tornado swept through the area.
Tornadoes kill 3, destroy homes in Georgia, North Carolina

Latest News

Missouri's Dru Smith (12) shoots against Georgia's Toumani Camara (10) during the first half of...
Camara helps Georgia rally to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70
Tiger Woods, left, Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, center, and Justin Thomas, right, walk...
McIlroy to become 1st international player on PGA Tour board
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies (1) after scoring during...
Braves beat shortstop Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the...
Panthers to release 2-time Pro Bowl DT Short