How to contact your SC state lawmakers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (GRAY) - The decisions made by the South Carolina state legislature influence many aspects of daily life for South Carolinians.

From the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to the state budget, to public schools, to our roads and transportation, and more -- state leaders have the power to address your concerns and turn them into law.

The General Assembly is split into two chambers: the House and the Senate.

The House is comprised of 124 members who work part-time as representatives and are elected every two years.

Right now, there are 81 Republicans in the House and 43 Democrats.

The Senate is comprised of 46 members who also work for the state part-time and are elected every four years.

Currently, there are 16 Democrats and 30 Republicans in the Senate.

Simply put, the men and women who represent you in the General Assembly have the power to help you, and they are accessible.

Here’s how to contact your representatives:

Go to https://www.scstatehouse.gov/legislatorssearch.php and put in your address.

Click on the legislator in the SC Senate or House you’d like to contact.

Reach out via the number provided, or use the link that says “Send a message to.”

