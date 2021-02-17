Advertisement

Historically Black schools to get funds to preserve campuses

Morgan Hall at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C.
Morgan Hall at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C.(WRDW)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Several historically Black colleges and universities will receive more than $650,000 in grants to preserve their campuses as part of a new initiative announced Tuesday.

The funding comes as leaders of the colleges and universities continue to advocate for additional funding nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, which has threatened the survival of many already chronically underfunded schools.

Brent Leggs is executive director of the National Trust’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which is supplying the grants.

He says historically Black colleges and universities have long been underfunded as a result of decades of structural racism and lack of equitable public funding.

The eight schools getting the grants are: Benedict College in Columbia, S.C; Jackson State University in Mississippi; Lane College in Jackson, Tenn.; Morgan State University in Baltimore; Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark.; Spelman College in Atlanta; Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Ala.

