Golden Harvest cancels Grovetown mobile market

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to expected bad weather, the Golden Harvest Food Bank is canceling a mobile market it had planned for Thursday.

The mobile market was planned to begin at noon at 304 Un Court, Grovetown.

However, Golden Harvest says a large mobile market planned for Saturday is still on. It will begin at 10 a.m. at 3310 Commerce Drive in Augusta

The drive-thru is no-contact, so make sure your trunk is empty so volunteers can load up the food for you.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

