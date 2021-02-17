Advertisement

Ga. couple jailed after baby suffers 27 broken bones

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Lamar County woman and her boyfriend are in jail on child abuse charges after her 2-month-old daughter was hospitalized and found to have 27 broken bones.

WAGA-TV reports 30-year-old Jessica Miranda Coffey and her boyfriend 28-year-old Phillip Luke Norman were both charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

Lamar County sheriff’s deputies say Coffey brought the infant to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital in Griffin last week, where doctors discovered the baby had suffered broken bones as a result of apparent blunt-force trauma.

Investigators said the injuries were both old and new, with some in the process of healing.

Investigators say Coffey and Norman have been denied bond and may face more charges.

It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

