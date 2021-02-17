Five total Richmond County schools currently on virtual learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned more schools to learn at-home instruction.

Students from these schools are switching to at-home instruction and won’t return to campus until Feb. 22.

Willis Foreman Elementary School

Deer Chase Elementary School

A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School

Langford Middle School

Pine Hill Middle School

There is no impact to virtual learners.

Face-to-face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pickup should call 706-826-1122.

