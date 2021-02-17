Five total Richmond County schools currently on virtual learning
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned more schools to learn at-home instruction.
Students from these schools are switching to at-home instruction and won’t return to campus until Feb. 22.
- Willis Foreman Elementary School
- Deer Chase Elementary School
- A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School
- Langford Middle School
- Pine Hill Middle School
There is no impact to virtual learners.
Face-to-face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pickup should call 706-826-1122.
