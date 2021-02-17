Advertisement

Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fiery Augusta traffic accident early Wednesday claimed the life of a driver.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Deans Bridge Road at Hilson Road.

A pickup traveling south on Deans Bridge left the roadway and struck several trees, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The vehicle caught fire and the driver had to be extricated by fire crews, according to Bowen.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:20 a.m.

The driver’s body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for autopsy and positive identification, according to Bowen.

As of 3:10 a.m., Deans Bridge was closed and traffic was being redirected to turn around.

