Emergency repairs to close lane of I-20 tonight at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers can expect lane closures on Interstate 20 at the Georgia state line Wednesday night and also nightly starting Sunday through the following weekend.

Superior Construction and crew will close the I-20 east right lane from the Augusta Canal to the South Carolina welcome center to make an emergency guardrail repair Wednesday night. Crews will start work around 7 p.m. and complete the job before midnight, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect westbound I-20 impacts at the end of the week, as well.

Brooks Berry Haynie & Associates is closing the right lane from the Augusta Canal to the Georgia welcome center exit ramp for some equipment relocation from the median to the west side of the Augusta Canal. The work hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. running through Feb. 28.

