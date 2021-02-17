Advertisement

Emergency repairs to close lane of I-20 tonight at state line

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers can expect lane closures on Interstate 20 at the Georgia state line Wednesday night and also nightly starting Sunday through the following weekend.

Superior Construction and crew will close the I-20 east right lane from the Augusta Canal to the South Carolina welcome center to make an emergency guardrail repair Wednesday night. Crews will start work around 7 p.m. and complete the job before midnight, weather permitting.

Drivers can expect westbound I-20 impacts at the end of the week, as well.

Brooks Berry Haynie & Associates is closing the right lane from the Augusta Canal to the Georgia welcome center exit ramp for some equipment relocation from the median to the west side of the Augusta Canal. The work hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. running through Feb. 28.

MORE | Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the...
Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 in Georgia
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond County history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
This was the scene in Brunswick, N.C., after a deadly tornado swept through the area.
Tornadoes kill 3, destroy homes in Georgia, North Carolina
This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth

Latest News

Side effects
Side effects from COVID vaccine are actually a good sign, S.C. experts say
Pay
Learn about proposed pay raise for S.C. teachers
School classroom
South Carolina is close to reviving annual pay hike for teachers
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County schools crack down on mask flouters