Edgefield County welcomes first COVID-19 vaccination clinic

EDGEFIELD CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in our more rural counties, it’s a vaccine desert with no providers or clinics happening on an ongoing basis.

Edgefield EMA tells us some of their seniors are driving hours just for their opportunity to get a shot. But now there are groups working to bring the vaccine to them.

It’s all in the first vaccination clinic in Edgefield County.

“Being able to bring something that’s close to home, it’s made a major impact to a lot of people,” Suzy Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon helped make this happen. She’s Edgefield County’s EMA Director and called on the state to bring vaccines here.

“We aren’t getting large volumes of vaccines, but we are going to get the smaller volumes. We will be able to vaccinate two three hundred people at a time,” she said.

They partnered with Self Regional Healthcare, about 45 minutes away in Greenwood, to host the clinic at JET Middle School.

“We found that a lot of the 85-year-old folks driving into greenwood wasn’t the most convenient for them,” Mark Hyatt with Self Regional said.

Mark Hyatt says Self Regional wants to get more vaccine in harder to reach areas. So, this clinic was created. It’s walk in, and you can register and get vaccinated at the same table.

All you have to do is wait in your car until they call your number.

John Jennings and Pamela Andrews both got vaccinated today.

“I was kind of wondering if it would get here. But, when I heard about this last week, I said I’m going to check it out,” Jennings said.

“It was easy and simple. It should be in local areas... should be so that the people can get it,” Andrews said.

Anywhere west of the capital city in Columbia, there are few options for COVID-19 vaccinations. It’s partly why AU Health opened a clinic in Aiken.

And this clinic is the first of many more in Edgefield.

“Absolutely fantastic to see it actually play out. Especially with our seniors that-- a lot of them stay closed to home,” Spurgeon said.

On the Georgia side, AU Health says they are working to coordinate some pop-up clinics in hard-to-reach areas.

South Carolina DHEC is working on setting up another clinic in Edgefield County in the next few weeks. Edgefield EMA says they will try to run clinics until vaccines become widely available.

