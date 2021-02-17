Advertisement

Deputy’s name, other details released on patrol car’s crash into home

By Celeste Springer
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know the name of the Richmond County deputy who crashed a vehicle into a house off Goshen Road on Sunday.

Officials tell us Deputy Timothy Mashburn was responding to a call when it happened.

They say he was on Goshen Road going around a curve when he lost control of his cruiser.

It hit a mailbox and flower pot before crashing into a home on Ossabaw Drive.

No one in the home was hurt.

Mashburn was found responsible for not staying in his lane.

He was hurt in the crash and will return to duty once he’s medically cleared.

A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.(WRDW/WAGT)

