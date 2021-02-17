Advertisement

Deputies arrest Orangeburg County woman in hit-and-run

Ashley Charena Modest Williams
Ashley Charena Modest Williams(WRDW)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred last year.

Officials say 23-year-old Ashley Charena Modest Williams struck two people with her vehicle on May 28.

One of the victims sustained injuries that required medical attention.

Williams has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and hit and run.

SLED is assisting the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

MORE | Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the...
Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 in Georgia
John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19, according to his son.
Richmond County history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
This was the scene early Feb. 17, 2021, after a pickup left Deans Bridge Road, hit several...
Fiery crash kills pickup driver in Augusta
This was the scene in Brunswick, N.C., after a deadly tornado swept through the area.
Tornadoes kill 3, destroy homes in Georgia, North Carolina

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Ga. Capitol roundup: Bills target defunding of police, push parental leave and more
Morgan Hall at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C.
Historically Black schools to get funds to preserve campuses
Shots
COVID-19 updates: Vaccine supply and demand, restarting local economy and more
File image
Ga. couple jailed after baby suffers 27 broken bones