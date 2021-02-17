Deputies arrest Orangeburg County woman in hit-and-run

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred last year.

Officials say 23-year-old Ashley Charena Modest Williams struck two people with her vehicle on May 28.

One of the victims sustained injuries that required medical attention.

Williams has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and hit and run.

SLED is assisting the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

