Democrats decry scant access to Georgia voting bill hearings

An election inspector looks at an absentee ballot as vote counting in the general election...
An election inspector looks at an absentee ballot as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats in Georgia’s state Senate are slamming their Republican colleagues for holding subcommittee votes on high-profile voting bills with limited public access.

A Senate subcommittee on Wednesday approved bills that would curtail who can vote absentee by mail and require a photo ID for absentee voters.

The bills could soon be taken up by the full Senate Ethics Committee.

The subcommittee meeting was held at 7 a.m.

No agenda was posted online beforehand and the meeting was not livestreamed.

Public access to committee rooms has also been restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans defended the move, saying that subcommittee meetings are not normally livestreamed.

