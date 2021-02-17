Democrats decry scant access to Georgia voting bill hearings

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats in Georgia’s state Senate are slamming their Republican colleagues for holding subcommittee votes on high-profile voting bills with limited public access.

A Senate subcommittee on Wednesday approved bills that would curtail who can vote absentee by mail and require a photo ID for absentee voters.

The bills could soon be taken up by the full Senate Ethics Committee.

The subcommittee meeting was held at 7 a.m.

No agenda was posted online beforehand and the meeting was not livestreamed.

Public access to committee rooms has also been restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans defended the move, saying that subcommittee meetings are not normally livestreamed.

The election board in Georgia’s most populous county has voted to fire its director. The Fulton County Board of Elections voted 3-2 Tuesday during a sometimes contentious video conference to terminate Rick Barron. Before taking the vote, the board heard from elections department staff who expressed support for Barron, as well as some county residents who said he needed to go. Fulton County found itself repeatedly in the spotlight during last year’s elections. It was not immediately clear whether the election board’s decision is final or whether it needs to be approved by the county Board of Commissioners.

