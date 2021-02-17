COVID-19 updates: Weather elsewhere slows vaccine shipments to our region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines are arriving in the two-state region later than expected.

The arctic blast taking over much of the country is delaying those doses from getting to our area. Officials are expecting delays nationwide because of weather conditions at major shipping hubs in Memphis and Louisville.

Now providers are being forced to reschedule vaccine appointments.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says some vaccines are on the way, and officials are asking the public to be patient as we wait for weather conditions to improve.

Officials say if your appointment was affected, providers will contact you about setting up a day to reschedule.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has notified all of the Palmetto State’s vaccine providers of possible delays.

“Hospitals and other facilities that receive vaccine shipments directly from the federal government should frequently check the tracking numbers provided to them for their weekly shipments,” a DHEC tweet stated.

Georgia and South Carolina have both created new online dashboards that help keep track of the numbers of people vaccinated .

Georgia’s figures show Richmond County is faring pretty well compared to the rest of the Peach State. with more than 57,000 vaccinations.

Another positive sign is the Augusta University Health is seeing promising results from those who has already been vaccinated.

“We keep track of the number of students that are getting infected, and we haven’t had a student get infected in weeks,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur.

“I think we can expect the same once more individuals in the community get the vaccines.”

AU Health says appointments at its mass vaccination hub on Washington Road aren’t filling up as quickly as they had, and some slots are still available .

Vaccine supply, however, is a problem for University Hospital.

University says at one of its clinics, more than 2,200 people a day –were vaccinated, but right now, not enough first-dose vaccine is available to keep that going.

“For us, it’s not a question of efficiency or running an effective vaccine clinic. For us, it’s a question of supply,” said Laurie Ott.

“We ask for 5,000 doses, and we get 500 doses.”

University Hospital delays second-dose clinic

Due to weather conditions, University Hospital has moved its second-dose clinic scheduled for Thursday to next Monday .

The appointment-only clinic at First Baptist Church of Augusta is only for people who received their first dose of Moderna vaccine by appointment at the church on Jan. 21.

These changes do not affect the second-dose vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday.

Participants should arrive at their scheduled time and must present the vaccination cards they were given when they received the first dose.

Any changes or updates can be found at www.universityhealth.org.

Edgefield County vaccinations offered

Edgefield County Emergency Management is set to hold its first vaccine clinic Wednesday.

It’s teaming up with Self Regional to vaccinate 250 seniors and other eligible people in the Phase 1A category.

The clinic will be first-come, first-serve.

It will be at the Jet Middle School gym from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A word about side effects

If you’ve already gotten your vaccine, some of you likely may have felt a little sick, maybe similar to symptoms of the flu.

Doctors say that’s normal and it shouldn’t scare you from getting the vaccine.

In fact, a Moderna study shows about 54 percent of people had side effects from the first shot and up to 79 percent from their second one.

Experts say the younger you are, the stronger your immune system, so you are actually more likely to experience some symptoms.

However, if you still feel sick 48 to 72 hours after getting the vaccine, call your provider and get tested.

