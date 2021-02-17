Advertisement

Two people found dead at residence on Hale Street

By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner has been called out to investigate a death at 100 block of Hale Street.

Richmond County deputies and Coroner Mark Bowen responded to the call just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two adults were found to be deceased.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as this develops.

