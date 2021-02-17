Columbia County schools crack down on mask flouters

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about enforcement of face coverings on school buses in Columbia County.

In a letter sent home to parents Tuesday, the school system says the federal mask mandate for public transportation does apply to school buses.

Elementary students have been required to wear masks.

School officials say they will also crack down on enforcement for older students.

The mandate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took effect at the start of this month.

As a reminder, here’s a review of the federal mandate:

Where does the new rule apply?

Anyone on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares and other vessels serving the public must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. They have to wear it while riding, when getting on and off, and in waiting areas like airports, train platforms and subway stations. Airlines already require masks and have banned more than 2,000 passengers for refusing to wear one.

What if you don’t comply?

The CDC says transportation operators have to remove people who don’t comply.

The CDC says it reserves the right to enforce the order through criminal penalties.

Where does the rule not apply?

Private transportation operated solely for personal, noncommercial use.

Commercial vehicles or trucks if the driver is the sole occupant.

It doesn’t apply to the military, but that’s just because the military already has the same rule.

What are the other exemptions?

While eating, drinking or taking medication for brief periods.

While communicating with a hearing-impaired person who needs to read lips.

If oxygen masks need to be worn on a plane.

If unconscious (for reasons other than sleeping), incapacitated, unable to be awakened or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

When mask removal is needed to verify identity in places like airport security checkpoints or when required by a law enforcement officer.

Children under 2 years old are exempt, as are people with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act and people for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety or job duty.

What counts as a mask?

The mask must securely cover the face and nose.

What doesn’t count as a mask?

Coverings like face shields and bandannas don’t count because they don’t fit properly over the nose and mouth.

Also not good enough are masks with exhalation valves and masks that are too big or otherwise don’t fit properly.

What does it mean locally?

At Augusta Transit, there was already a mask mandate in place, but now its federally enforced--- meaning refusal to wear a mask is in violation of federal law.

Why does the CDC say this is needed?

Preservation of human life.

Maintaining a safe and secure operating transportation system.

Curbing the transmission and spread of COVID-19.

