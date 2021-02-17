Advertisement

City leaders discuss resuming local outdoor events with caution

(KKCO)
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we approach the one-year mark of shutdowns and event cancellations, Augusta city leaders are pushing to allow for some regular local events to be held again.

Commissioner Sean Frantom brought the conversation to city leaders after speaking with the organizers of the Augusta market.

The farmers market usually held downtown, did not open in 2020 because of restrictions on large events and gatherings. Now, they have plans to reopen in March.

Commissioner Frantom wants to allow these events to take place while following CDC guidelines, so they don’t miss out on yet another year.

“My concern is that you know there are CDC guidelines to allow outside events. If you go to Decatur, Georgia, their farmers market is starting in March. East Atlanta Village? They’re starting in March, and frankly, we’re going to lose our market if we don’t have a proactive approach,” he said.

Several commissioners agree with the need to act fast, and they unanimously voted to make a decision during a special called committee meeting next Tuesday.

