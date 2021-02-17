Camara helps Georgia rally to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and the Bulldogs rallied to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70. Missouri dropped its third straight game.

The Tigers blew a 48-35 lead following a dominant start to the second half. Justin Kier led Georgia with 16 points.

The Bulldogs had lost two in a row, each to ranked teams.

Camara’s three-point play with 4:55 left broke a 62-all tie, launching an 18-8 run to end the game. Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points.

