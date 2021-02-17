Advertisement

Camara helps Georgia rally to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70

Missouri's Dru Smith (12) shoots against Georgia's Toumani Camara (10) during the first half of...
Missouri's Dru Smith (12) shoots against Georgia's Toumani Camara (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 15 points, including a big three-point play, and the Bulldogs rallied to beat No. 20 Missouri 80-70. Missouri dropped its third straight game.

The Tigers blew a 48-35 lead following a dominant start to the second half. Justin Kier led Georgia with 16 points.

The Bulldogs had lost two in a row, each to ranked teams.

Camara’s three-point play with 4:55 left broke a 62-all tie, launching an 18-8 run to end the game. Kobe Brown led the Tigers with a career-high 21 points.

