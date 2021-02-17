Advertisement

Braves beat shortstop Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies (1) after scoring during...
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies (1) after scoring during the fifth inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo, Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Atlanta Braves beat Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration, and the shortstop will earn $6 million rather than his request for $6.7 million. Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux, Robert Herman made the decision, a day after hearing arguments.

The 27-year-old Swanson hit .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats. He earned $1,666,667 in prorated pay from a $3.15 million salary.

Teams have won four of seven cases, with Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano remaining scheduled for hearings this week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the...
Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 in Georgia
Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County, S.C.
Karen Ellestad
Augusta contestant to appear tonight on ‘Jeopardy!’
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes into Augusta home

Latest News

Tiger Woods, left, Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, center, and Justin Thomas, right, walk...
McIlroy to become 1st international player on PGA Tour board
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) during the...
Panthers to release 2-time Pro Bowl DT Short
From left, Clemson guard Alex Hemenway (12), forward Aamir Simms (25), and forward Jonathan...
Clemson pauses team activities due to COVID-19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room