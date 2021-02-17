Advertisement

Augusta native awarded as Georgia 2021 Middle School Principal of the Year

Dr. Keith Thompson was named 2021 Georgia Middle School Principal of the Year.
Dr. Keith Thompson was named 2021 Georgia Middle School Principal of the Year.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINNETT CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Representatives from the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals came calling at Northbrook MS on Feb. 15 with a surprise for the school’s principal.

“You guys got me good on this one,” Thompson said while accepting the award. He went on to thank his staff, his family, and other leaders for believing in him.

“What I do is for the kids. My mantra is that we want to be high-achieving and nurturing. You can’t get that high-achieving part without the nurturing part,” he said.

Now in his 24th year as an educator, the Augusta native first joined Gwinnett County Public Schools in 2009 as an assistant principal at GIVE Center West.

He became an assistant principal at Osborne MS in 2011. In February of 2014, the Gwinnett County Board of Education named Dr. Thompson as the first principal of Northbrook MS.

Dr. Thompson attended T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School until 1989 and went to earn his bachelor’s degree in Middle Grades Education from Augusta State University.

