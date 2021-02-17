Augusta Commission agenda: Property taxes, commission pay, and going green

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Included on the agenda today for commissioners were several items brought in by Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., actions geared toward city improvements for the future.

First in commission, in a push to make Augusta green, Davis wants to further review if the city can begin transitioning all non-emergency vehicles to electric.

Davis also discussed forming a charter review committee to review government functionality, and said last week, he thought this should be the first step towards considering pay raises for commissioners. This has been a common discussion following in from the 2020 session.

However, commissioners were not ready to discuss the mayor’s wish to form a charter review committee just yet.

Another plan on the table would allow the city administrator and other departments to look into city financials and feasibility to give landlords providing affordable housing, up to a 15 percent property tax break.

This will focus on landlords who have not evicted anyone under the protections of the federal, state or local eviction moratoriums. The mayor says this is just one additional step to help small business owners in the county.

“We’ve got a number of landlords who have made great strides in trying to keep people from becoming the new homeless in our community. And this is a way for us to identify individuals and organizations that continue to make inroads and ensuring that our customers have quality living quarters,” Davis said.

Today, commissioners voted to table all of these discussions to get more information next week during committee meetings.

There was also an update from the Homelessness Task Force. Per District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson, planning is in the works to open May Park Community Center as a warming center for the homeless at night.

The proposed hours would be 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will provide security during those hours. No showers will be available as it will only serve as a warming center.

We will provide updates as these plans develop.

As for actions taken today, the commission did approve the mayor’s request to draft a resolution in opposition of Georgia senate bills 67, 68, 69, 71, 73, 74, and “other bills aimed at restricting methods available to Augusta residents to exercise their right to vote or cause undue financial burden on voters.”

That resolution will be presented to commissioners to vote on February 24.

