Arrest made in 2020 murder of USC Aiken student

Investigators say they were able to obtain arrest warrants for 23-year-old Chandler Deshawn Mann of Aiken.((Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges have been brought in the murder investigation of Jeremiah Duncan, a USC Aiken student who was found dead a year ago.

In the early morning hours of February 4, 2020, deputies discovered a deceased person in a vehicle at the intersection of Gunter Road and Talatha Church Road.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in his information release on February 4, 2020, “20-year-old, Jeremiah Duncan, a student of USC Aiken, was pronounced dead this morning on Gunter Road from a gunshot wound.”

Duncan was found seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with an apparent injury to his head.

Judy Duncan launched Jeremiah's Sports Foundation in memory of her son.
Judy Duncan launched Jeremiah's Sports Foundation in memory of her son.(WRDW)
RELATED: Friends remember USC Aiken student found shot and killed in his car

Investigators say they were able to obtain arrest warrants for 23-year-old Chandler Deshawn Mann of Aiken. He was taken into custody on February 5 on an unrelated investigation and was then charged in connection with Duncan’s murder.

Mann is facing charges of murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a crime.

“It is important for citizens to know that this investigation is far from over,” Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said in the release. “It is our greatest hope that this arrest will bring some comfort to Jeremiah’s family as we continue to investigate this case.”

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you can contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.

