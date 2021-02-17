Aiken County officials hear plan to restore Wagener Fire Department

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ongoing issues with the Wagener Fire Department are once again being brought before the Aiken County Council.

Wagener has been dealing with troubles at its volunteer fire department since November, when many volunteers walked out .

At a council meeting Tuesday night, one fire official offered a plan to lay out how the department could be restored.

She says the department is slowly growing, adding both more firefighters and firetrucks.

“We’ve got four, we’ve got two pumpers, a tanker and a rescue. .. have several substations,” Jennie Marshall said.

“Right now, we’ve got 14 firefighters. ... What we want to do is grow up a new generation.”

The council took the plan under advisement but did not take any action.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.