8-acre space to be future home for Aiken Co. skateboarders and rescue pups

BEECH ISLAND, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eight acres of undeveloped land will hopefully turn into a home for skateboarders and a much-needed space for hundreds of rescue dogs.

“The dreams of what this property can bring are going to be amazing,” Robin Mitchell said.

Last year, Mitchell rescued nearly 350 dogs. This year, she’s already rescued more than 30, taking a lot of pressure off local animal shelters.

“They stay full. Without rescues like myself and a lot of the others here local, it would just be an overflowing situation,” Mitchell said.

But even with organizations like Mitchell’s Palmetto Animal Welfare Services helping, the number of animals in need stays high.

“Dumped puppies, dogs that are not spayed and neutered, unwanted litters, unfortunately, backyard breeding, and just stray dogs in general,” Mitchell explained.

But help is on the way in the form of an eight-acre property donated by someone in Aiken County.

“I’ve been ecstatic for over a year. I just couldn’t wait to tell people,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell plans to turn the property into a rescue and play area for dogs. She also has another organization called Home for Skateboarding that she hopes can use the property as well.

“Skateboarders love dogs and dogs love skateboards,” she said. “When all of this actually works out, it’s going to be a great merge, a great community together of the two groups.”

Mitchell says there’s still a lot of work to be done, and it could be a couple years before the whole property is finished.

But the thought of having a safe haven for dogs and Aiken County’s first skatepark for kids has her excited about the future.

“We have a whole new world here that could happen for dogs and skate kids,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell is going through the zoning process right now. She says it’ll take some community assistance to make this all possible.

If you’d like some more information, you can visit the Facebook pages and websites for both organizations:

PAWS Inc.

Facebook

Website

Home For Skateboarding

Website

Facebook

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.