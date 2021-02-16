Valentine’s Day shooting on 2nd Avenue: what we know now

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 2100 block of Second Avenue, right off Old Savannah Road.

It happened around 5:49 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigation revealed three men, Xavion Williams, Terrell Dawson, and Tony Green were sitting in a Blue Hyundai Elantra, waiting to pick up a fourth man, Eddie Jackson. According to the victims, Williams had offered to drive them home.

When Jackson was stepping into the car, shots from an unknown direction were fired towards the car.

Dawson and Green told investigators a small red or maroon-colored car fled from the scene. Williams was struck during the shooting, and the two men carried him out of the car and called 9-1-1.

Williams was struck in the left thigh and left hand and was transported to AUMC to be treated. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Surveillance footage from a nearby residence was obtained by investigators. The footage showed the incident and also revealed Jackson brandished a small handgun and fired at the suspect’s car as it was driving away.

Investigators report they are in the early stages of their investigation, and there is still no specified suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.