Shortstop Dansby Swanson, Braves go to salary arbitration

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies (1) after scoring during...
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies (1) after scoring during the fifth inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo, Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Shortstop Dansby Swanson went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves, asking for a raise to $6.7 million rather than the team’s $6 million offer.

Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux, Robert Herman heard the case, and a decision is expected Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Swanson hit .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats.

He earned $1,666,667 in prorated pay from a $3.15 million salary. Atlanta lost its case last week against pitcher Mike Soroka, who will earn $2.8 million rather than the team’s $2.1 million offer.

