University Hospital vaccination clinic reset from Thursday to Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With potentially dangerous weather in the forecast, University Hospital has made the decision to postpone its second-dose Moderna clinic originally scheduled for this Thursday until Monday.

The appointment-only clinic at First Baptist Church of Augusta is only for people who received their first dose of Moderna vaccine by appointment at the the church on Jan. 21.

These changes do not affect the second-dose vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday.

Participants should arrive at their scheduled time and must present the vaccination cards they were given when they received the first dose.

Any changes or updates can be found at www.universityhealth.org.

