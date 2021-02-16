SEC shifts men’s basketball schedule
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - The Southeastern Conference has shifted its men’s basketball schedule this week because of icy weather moving into the region and COVID-19 issues.
The league announced Monday that South Carolina’s visit to No. 19 Tennessee is moving from Tuesday to Wednesday night because of a combination of a positive coronavirus test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Volunteers program.
Three games were pushed back from Wednesday to Thursday because of the weather forecast.
No. 9 Alabama’s visit to Texas A&M is set to tip off Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Mississippi State-Auburn and LSU-Mississippi are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET.
