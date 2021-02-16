Advertisement

SEC shifts men’s basketball schedule

Feb 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Justin Minaya (10)...
Feb 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Justin Minaya (10) drives around Alabama Crimson Tide guard John Petty Jr. (R) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports(Jeff Blake | Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Southeastern Conference has shifted its men’s basketball schedule this week because of icy weather moving into the region and COVID-19 issues.

The league announced Monday that South Carolina’s visit to No. 19 Tennessee is moving from Tuesday to Wednesday night because of a combination of a positive coronavirus test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Volunteers program.

Three games were pushed back from Wednesday to Thursday because of the weather forecast.

No. 9 Alabama’s visit to Texas A&M is set to tip off Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. Mississippi State-Auburn and LSU-Mississippi are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes vehicle into Goshen Road home
RCSO responded to the 2100 block of 2nd Avenue in Augusta in response to a reported gunshot...
At least one injured in Second Avenue shooting
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes into Augusta home

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies (1) after scoring during...
Shortstop Dansby Swanson, Braves go to salary arbitration
High school basketball region tournament updates
UConn new No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina drops