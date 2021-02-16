Screven County escape blamed on ‘inattention’ of jail staff

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say a Screven County jail inmate’s escape apparently wasn’t planned in advance but was a crime of opportunity.

Frederick Lamont Jones, 38, remains at large after his escape Saturday night from the jail, where he was being held on an armed robbery charge.

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office said in an update via Facebook: “Investigation thus far indicates this escape was not planned; Jones took advantage of a moment of inattention on the part of jail staff and fled without offering violence.”

The agency said an internal investigation is underway and disciplinary measures are being considered for the employees involved.

Investigators on Sunday said they had gotten a report of a possible sighting in the area of Buttermilk Road and Quail Hollow near Millen Highway.

Searches of the immediate area of the jail and nearby areas have been conducted, including the use of tracking dogs despite inclement weather conditions. Surrounding federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ location is urged to call 912-564-2013 or 911. A reward of $1,000 for information leading to his arrest is still in effect.

