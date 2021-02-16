Advertisement

Screven County escape blamed on ‘inattention’ of jail staff

Frederick Lamont Jones
Frederick Lamont Jones(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say a Screven County jail inmate’s escape apparently wasn’t planned in advance but was a crime of opportunity.

Frederick Lamont Jones, 38, remains at large after his escape Saturday night from the jail, where he was being held on an armed robbery charge.

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office said in an update via Facebook: “Investigation thus far indicates this escape was not planned; Jones took advantage of a moment of inattention on the part of jail staff and fled without offering violence.”

The agency said an internal investigation is underway and disciplinary measures are being considered for the employees involved.

Investigators on Sunday said they had gotten a report of a possible sighting in the area of Buttermilk Road and Quail Hollow near Millen Highway.

Searches of the immediate area of the jail and nearby areas have been conducted, including the use of tracking dogs despite inclement weather conditions. Surrounding federal, state and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ location is urged to call 912-564-2013 or 911. A reward of $1,000 for information leading to his arrest is still in effect.

MORE | Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth
Karen Ellestad
Augusta contestant to appear tonight on ‘Jeopardy!’
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes into Augusta home
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the...
Kemp issues new executive order on COVID-19 in Georgia

Latest News

AU Health's new vaccination clinic is in a former SteinMart.
AU Health still has 1,000 vaccination slots open
Invader
How an elderly couple fought off home invader in Aiken County
Aiken County home invasion
Home invader dies after elderly victims fight back in Aiken County
Georgia Capitol
Georgia governor signs budget including raises and bonuses