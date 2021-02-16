S.C. residents with health issues await vaccine as other states move ahead

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina couple says their family situation is highlighting a problem with how the state is prioritizing who gets vaccinated.

The husband is eligible because of his age. But his wife, Roni Ramsey, still can’t get the shot just yet, even though she has underlying health conditions.

“I’m 60 so I don’t fall into the age category and I don’t fall into any of the work categories,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey and her husband are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary on Monday. They’ve been through it all together, except the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I have non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and it’s supposed to come back. It’s not curable. I see the oncologist every six months so when it does come back, we can treat it,” she said.

She wants get vaccinated before she might be sick again, putting her at even greater risk. She says because her husband will soon be fully vaccinated, chores and errands will fall fully on him.

“Everyone needs to get vaccinated so it stops spreading and things can get back to normal,” she said.

She says it’s frustrating to see other states across the country where people with underlying conditions are being prioritized. In North Carolina and South Carolina, people with underlying health conditions aren’t until Group 4 (NC) or Phase 1C (SC), which are both not active.

“My sister lives in New Jersey and her husband is 60 and has asthma and got his shots. His brother, who is even younger than him, and a smoker and heavy got his shot,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey is clear she doesn’t want to cut anybody in line but says the vaccine process has been frustrating. She says the supply of the vaccine needs to be increased, and people who are truly at risk of death need to be vaccinated, not just people who are at risk of being exposed.

“There should be some kind of things across all the states. Not one state you can, one state you can’t get the vaccination,” Ramsey said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.