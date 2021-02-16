Advertisement

SC phone bank helps residents get health insurance during ACA’s special enrollment

SC phone bank helps residents get health insurance during ACA’s special enrollment
SC phone bank helps residents get health insurance during ACA’s special enrollment((Source: WIS))
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From now through the middle of May, a special enrollment period is open for people wanting to get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

President Joe Biden created the three-month enrollment period by executive order.

It begins Monday, Feb. 15 and lasts through May 15.

To help South Carolinians enroll, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) will host a statewide phone bank on Monday from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in getting health insurance should call 803-988-9007.

The SCHA says people who call will get to speak with a “certified insurance agent who can answer your questions and help enroll you in an affordable health plan.”

In 2020, 90% of people getting health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace received a subsidy to afford coverage, and many received plans with zero premiums, the SCHA said.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene of an Aiken County home invasion where an elderly couple turned the tables...
Aiken County elderly couple take down intruder, knock out his teeth
Karen Ellestad
Augusta contestant to appear tonight on ‘Jeopardy!’
Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton
Georgia Supreme Court’s chief justice to step down
A Richmond County deputy crashed his official vehicle into a home on Goshen Road Sunday evening.
Richmond County deputy crashes into Augusta home
Aiken County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

Gas Pump
Gas prices leap in SC and across nation
Vehicle in a pond in Columbia County
Vehicle in a pond in Columbia County
Deadly consequence from dangerous driving
Reports of dangerous crashes plague stretch of Gordon Highway
Deadly consequence from dangerous driving
Deadly consequence from dangerous driving