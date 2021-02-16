Richmond Co. history teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A teacher from the Richmond County School System has passed away.

John Huffman died on February 14 from complications of COVID-19.

His son confirmed his passing to News 12 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the school system website, Huffman was a teacher at Cross Creek High School and taught world history and American government.

“It is my pleasure to start this year with you and help you in your journey to obtain success,” Huffman wrote on his teacher profile.

Cross Creek High School and Richmond County School System sent a letter to parents and students about Huffman’s passing, offering condolences to his family and friends.

The school will provide counselors to assist any students or faculty with any emotional needs.

